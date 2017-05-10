Judge: Tsunami mural broke Annapolis' historic preservation rules
District Court judge sides with city and rules Buckley to seek after the fact certificate of approval for the Tsunami mural. District Court judge sides with city and rules Buckley to seek after the fact certificate of approval for the Tsunami mural.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Annapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|crime in edgewater md???? (Sep '08)
|Apr 29
|Fitus T Bluster
|29
|CAMP LETTS, safe or not????? (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Laa1434
|32
|Maryland House votes to remove governor from de...
|Mar '17
|noobieR
|1
|Rohanna Dance Productions
|Mar '17
|Curious dance mom
|2
|Help!! Need a doc!
|Mar '17
|LimaLimaAlphaMike...
|1
|Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio...
|Feb '17
|DR X
|12
|Grace and U
|Jan '17
|Good Shoes
|1
Find what you want!
Search Annapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC