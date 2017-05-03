Judge declares mistrial in 2015 shoot...

Judge declares mistrial in 2015 shooting near Arizona campus

A murder case against a former Northern Arizona University student in a 2015 shooting that killed one person and wounded three others ended in a mistrial Tuesday after a jury deadlocked on the charges. Steven Jones, 20, was charged with first-degree murder and lesser counts in the shooting near campus that rattled the normally serene school and forested city of Flagstaff.

