Judge declares mistrial in 2015 shooting near Arizona campus
A murder case against a former Northern Arizona University student in a 2015 shooting that killed one person and wounded three others ended in a mistrial Tuesday after a jury deadlocked on the charges. Steven Jones, 20, was charged with first-degree murder and lesser counts in the shooting near campus that rattled the normally serene school and forested city of Flagstaff.
