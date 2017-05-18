Inside Prince George's and Princess C...

Inside Prince George's and Princess Charlotte's roles at Pippa Middleton's wedding

When Pippa Middleton ties the knot this weekend in England, two of the youngest participants in her high-profile wedding could make the biggest splash. Middleton's, nephew, Prince George, and niece, Princess Charlotte , will each play a role in their aunt's wedding to financier James Matthews.

