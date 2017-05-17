How an FBI raid fed a rumor that Orrin Hatch was about to become president
For a moment last week, a part of the Internet thought Utah Senator Orrin Hatch was on the verge of becoming president of the United States. The stage for the spectacle was set in early Thursday afternoon by Louise Mensch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CNN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Annapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jagger sizes up Obama's singing as 'courageous' (Feb '12)
|20 hr
|Norwegian Supremacy
|9
|crime in edgewater md???? (Sep '08)
|Apr 29
|Fitus T Bluster
|29
|CAMP LETTS, safe or not????? (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Laa1434
|32
|Maryland House votes to remove governor from de...
|Mar '17
|noobieR
|1
|Rohanna Dance Productions
|Mar '17
|Curious dance mom
|2
|Help!! Need a doc!
|Mar '17
|LimaLimaAlphaMike...
|1
|Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio...
|Feb '17
|DR X
|12
Find what you want!
Search Annapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC