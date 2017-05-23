Honors presented during Armed Forces ...

Honors presented during Armed Forces Day ceremony

During the ceremony Freeholder Dan Christy presented a proclamation on behalf of the Board of Chosen Freeholders to Pierce Burgin, a senior at Clearview High School for his Americanism Award that was presented by Amvets Post 77. Piece is a three-sport varsity athlete and participates in the AMVETS Americanism Program and has written award-winning essays the last four years. Upon graduation he will attend the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

