Honors presented during Armed Forces Day ceremony

During the ceremony Freeholder Dan Christy presented a proclamation on behalf of the Board of Chosen Freeholders to Pierce Burgin, a senior at Clearview High School for his Americanism Award that was presented by Amvets Post 77. Piece is a three-sport varsity athlete and participates in the AMVETS Americanism Program and has written award-winning essays the last four years. Upon graduation he will attend the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.