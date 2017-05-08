Historic NSS Call Sign to be Reactivated for First Time in More than 40 Years
Operation from the former NSS Naval Radio Station sit on Greenbury Point in Annapolis, Maryland, will get under way at 1300 UTC on Saturday, May 13, and continue until 0200 UTC on Sunday, May 14. NSS will transmit on CW and SSB on 4,038.5, 7,533.5, 14,487, 17,545, and 20,994 kHz and listen for callers on announced Amateur Radio frequencies. All contacting NSS will receive a QSL card.
