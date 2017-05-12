Grasso bars liquor board from council chambers
In an escalation of long-simmering tensions, Anne Arundel County Council Chairman John Grasso has decided to ban the county's Liquor Board from meeting in the council's chambers and conference room in Annapolis. Grasso shared the news with the board in a one-sentence email sent through council administrator JoAnne Gray on Wednesday afternoon.
