Glen Burnie man convicted of stabbing woman to death over heroin
A Glen Burnie man was found guilty of second-degree murder Friday in the 2014 stabbing death of a woman prosecutors described as his heroin dealer. Joseph Patrick Soule, 28, faces up to 30 years in jail for stabbing Christie Lynn Pelland 66 times and stealing her heroin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Annapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|crime in edgewater md???? (Sep '08)
|Apr 29
|Fitus T Bluster
|29
|CAMP LETTS, safe or not????? (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Laa1434
|32
|Maryland House votes to remove governor from de...
|Mar '17
|noobieR
|1
|Rohanna Dance Productions
|Mar '17
|Curious dance mom
|2
|Help!! Need a doc!
|Mar '17
|LimaLimaAlphaMike...
|1
|Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio...
|Feb '17
|DR X
|12
|Grace and U
|Jan '17
|Good Shoes
|1
Find what you want!
Search Annapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC