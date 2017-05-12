Glen Burnie man convicted of stabbing...

Glen Burnie man convicted of stabbing woman to death over heroin

54 min ago

A Glen Burnie man was found guilty of second-degree murder Friday in the 2014 stabbing death of a woman prosecutors described as his heroin dealer. Joseph Patrick Soule, 28, faces up to 30 years in jail for stabbing Christie Lynn Pelland 66 times and stealing her heroin.

