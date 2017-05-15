Firefighters Save Dog That Fell In SinkholeSunday, May 14 2017...
Local news media outlets report that firefighters in Anne Arundel County and Annapolis responded Sunday after an 85-pound border collie fell into a sinkhole in Woodland Beach. The Anne Arundel County Fire Department on Facebook that the dog was stuck six feet down the hole, which measured about two feet by two feet.
