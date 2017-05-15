Firefighters Save Dog That Fell In Si...

Firefighters Save Dog That Fell In SinkholeSunday, May 14 2017...

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 14 Read more: WBAL-AM Baltimore

Local news media outlets report that firefighters in Anne Arundel County and Annapolis responded Sunday after an 85-pound border collie fell into a sinkhole in Woodland Beach. The Anne Arundel County Fire Department on Facebook that the dog was stuck six feet down the hole, which measured about two feet by two feet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Annapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jagger sizes up Obama's singing as 'courageous' (Feb '12) 17 hr Norwegian Supremacy 9
crime in edgewater md???? (Sep '08) Apr 29 Fitus T Bluster 29
CAMP LETTS, safe or not????? (Jun '09) Mar '17 Laa1434 32
News Maryland House votes to remove governor from de... Mar '17 noobieR 1
Rohanna Dance Productions Mar '17 Curious dance mom 2
Help!! Need a doc! Mar '17 LimaLimaAlphaMike... 1
News Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio... Feb '17 DR X 12
See all Annapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Annapolis Forum Now

Annapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Annapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

Annapolis, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,896 • Total comments across all topics: 281,079,338

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC