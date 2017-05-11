FBI raids office of Republican campai...

FBI raids office of Republican campaign consultant in Annapolis

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

The FBI raided a Republican campaign consultant's Annapolis office Thursday, causing Maryland Republican lawmakers to say they will stop doing business with the firm. Kelley Rogers, president of Strategic Campaign Group, said a half-dozen FBI agents arrived at his Main Street office about 8:30 a.m. with a warrant to search and seize records.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Annapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
crime in edgewater md???? (Sep '08) Apr 29 Fitus T Bluster 29
CAMP LETTS, safe or not????? (Jun '09) Mar '17 Laa1434 32
News Maryland House votes to remove governor from de... Mar '17 noobieR 1
Rohanna Dance Productions Mar '17 Curious dance mom 2
Help!! Need a doc! Mar '17 LimaLimaAlphaMike... 1
News Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio... Feb '17 DR X 12
Grace and U Jan '17 Good Shoes 1
See all Annapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Annapolis Forum Now

Annapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Annapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Annapolis, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,977 • Total comments across all topics: 280,939,954

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC