Could a fetish destroy your relationship?
Published: May 19, 2017 in Tell Trinity Updated: May 18, 2017 at 4:36 pm ENGAGE: Write a letter to the editor Hey Trinity, My partner is getting into the "fetish scene." Should I be scared for our relationship or myself? Fetish Inquiries, Nashville, TN Hey Fetish Inquiries, On one hand , some fetishes are mild and almost more about fashion than sex, but on the other hand some "fetishes" can become so intense that one is unable to have sex without their fetish or "fetish toys," and these toys can even replace a sexual partner, which is where you come in .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Q-Notes.
Add your comments below
Annapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jagger sizes up Obama's singing as 'courageous' (Feb '12)
|May 16
|Norwegian Supremacy
|9
|crime in edgewater md???? (Sep '08)
|Apr 29
|Fitus T Bluster
|29
|CAMP LETTS, safe or not????? (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Laa1434
|32
|Maryland House votes to remove governor from de...
|Mar '17
|noobieR
|1
|Rohanna Dance Productions
|Mar '17
|Curious dance mom
|2
|Help!! Need a doc!
|Mar '17
|LimaLimaAlphaMike...
|1
|Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio...
|Feb '17
|DR X
|12
Find what you want!
Search Annapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC