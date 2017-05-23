Construction of Phase I of South Shore Trail expected to start this year

After many years of waiting for funding and designs , it looks like key sections of the South Shore Trail in Anne Arundel county could be constructed over the next few years, with work on one section starting this fall. The South Shore Trail is a 14.4 mile rail trail to be built primarily on the right-of-way of the old Annapolis and Elk Ridge railroad connecting the WB&A trail in Odenton to Annapolis and the B&A Trail.

