Construction of Phase I of South Shore Trail expected to start this year
After many years of waiting for funding and designs , it looks like key sections of the South Shore Trail in Anne Arundel county could be constructed over the next few years, with work on one section starting this fall. The South Shore Trail is a 14.4 mile rail trail to be built primarily on the right-of-way of the old Annapolis and Elk Ridge railroad connecting the WB&A trail in Odenton to Annapolis and the B&A Trail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheWashCycle.
Add your comments below
Annapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jagger sizes up Obama's singing as 'courageous' (Feb '12)
|May 16
|Norwegian Supremacy
|9
|crime in edgewater md???? (Sep '08)
|Apr 29
|Fitus T Bluster
|29
|CAMP LETTS, safe or not????? (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Laa1434
|32
|Maryland House votes to remove governor from de...
|Mar '17
|noobieR
|1
|Rohanna Dance Productions
|Mar '17
|Curious dance mom
|2
|Help!! Need a doc!
|Mar '17
|LimaLimaAlphaMike...
|1
|Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio...
|Feb '17
|DR X
|12
Find what you want!
Search Annapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC