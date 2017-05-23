Bowman aspires to make a career in mi...

Bowman aspires to make a career in military

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Daily Journal

Indian Creek High School valedictorian Sean Bowman will attend the United States Naval Academy in the fall with hopes of becoming a pilot or submariner. Scott Roberson / Daily Journal Bowman, the Class of 2017 valedictorian at Indian Creek High School with a 4.72 grade-point average, is expected at the U. S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., on June 29. Leaving for the Naval Academy limits Bowman's final high school summer vacation to only 30 days, but he's not complaining.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Annapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jagger sizes up Obama's singing as 'courageous' (Feb '12) May 16 Norwegian Supremacy 9
crime in edgewater md???? (Sep '08) Apr 29 Fitus T Bluster 29
CAMP LETTS, safe or not????? (Jun '09) Mar '17 Laa1434 32
News Maryland House votes to remove governor from de... Mar '17 noobieR 1
Rohanna Dance Productions Mar '17 Curious dance mom 2
Help!! Need a doc! Mar '17 LimaLimaAlphaMike... 1
News Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio... Feb '17 DR X 12
See all Annapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Annapolis Forum Now

Annapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Annapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
 

Annapolis, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,981 • Total comments across all topics: 281,255,177

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC