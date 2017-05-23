Bowman aspires to make a career in military
Indian Creek High School valedictorian Sean Bowman will attend the United States Naval Academy in the fall with hopes of becoming a pilot or submariner. Scott Roberson / Daily Journal Bowman, the Class of 2017 valedictorian at Indian Creek High School with a 4.72 grade-point average, is expected at the U. S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., on June 29. Leaving for the Naval Academy limits Bowman's final high school summer vacation to only 30 days, but he's not complaining.
