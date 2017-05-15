Anne Arundel language teachers stretched thin across growing English learning population
Stay a full-time teacher at two Anne Arundel elementary schools and stay overwhelmed teaching 50 students English or find another school and go part-time to give her more time with students. "I just felt so torn between both schools and having so many students," she said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Annapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|crime in edgewater md???? (Sep '08)
|Apr 29
|Fitus T Bluster
|29
|CAMP LETTS, safe or not????? (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Laa1434
|32
|Maryland House votes to remove governor from de...
|Mar '17
|noobieR
|1
|Rohanna Dance Productions
|Mar '17
|Curious dance mom
|2
|Help!! Need a doc!
|Mar '17
|LimaLimaAlphaMike...
|1
|Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio...
|Feb '17
|DR X
|12
|Grace and U
|Jan '17
|Good Shoes
|1
Find what you want!
Search Annapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC