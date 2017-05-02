Annapolis Native With Down Syndrome Enjoys Lobbying, Working
The 24-year-old Annapolis native works in a discount store -- her third job since taking programs at the Providence Center, an organization that helps "individuals with disabilities to enjoy increased self-determination" in society, according to their annual report. Monzo has Down syndrome, and transitioned from high school to the Providence Center, which offers classes like personal hygiene, her favorite.
Read more at US News & World Report.
