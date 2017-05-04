Addicts responding to Anne Arundel's 'Safe Stations' program

County Executive Steve Schuh, along with other County officials, launched Anne Arundel County's "Safe Stations" initiative to help combat the growing heroin and opioid crisis at the Brooklyn Park Fire Station Thursday morning. County Executive Steve Schuh, along with other County officials, launched Anne Arundel County's "Safe Stations" initiative to help combat the growing heroin and opioid crisis at the Brooklyn Park Fire Station Thursday morning.

