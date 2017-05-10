80 Years: NCJW Annapolis Still Going Strong

The Annapolis Section of the National Council of Jewish Women was founded on July 19, 1937 to focus on the needs of the World War II immigrant community and the elderly, children and youth in Anne Arundel County. The group held its 80th anniversary luncheon on May 7. Over the last eight decades, the founding women and those who followed have worked with the community to impact thousands of Anne Arundel County residents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Baltimore Jewish Times.