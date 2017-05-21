21 YO woman from Annapolis killed in ...

21 YO woman from Annapolis killed in car crash

Police say around 11:12 p.m. Friday they were notified of a crash on Defense Highway near Huntwood Drive in Gambrills. A Ford Ranger driving eastbound on MD-450 left the roadway to the right for and unknown reason, began to roll and struck a tree with the roof.

