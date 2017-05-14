14 teenagers hospitalized after suffe...

14 teenagers hospitalized after suffering from overheating near Annapolis

Read more: The Baltimore Sun

More than a dozen teenagers were taken to area hospitals on Friday after suffering various symptoms related to overheating following a field trip. The Anne Arundel County Fire Department said firefighters responded to a call of a medical emergency near Annapolis on Interstate 97 near Crownsville Road at 6:45 p.m. Responders found three buses on the side of the road, with several teenagers on one bus suffering from heat-related symptoms.

Annapolis, MD

