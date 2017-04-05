Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride ...

Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride bikes through Annapolis

A group of veterans decked out in performance cycling apparel gathered Wednesday outside of the fire station off of Bay Ridge Road in Annapolis, exchanging greetings and stories about their hometowns. It was the Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride, a four-day bike ride in the D.C.-Metro area that uses cycling to bring together veterans from across the country as a sort of physical and mental rehabilitative program.

