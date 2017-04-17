Traces of Zika Found in Asian tiger mosquito in Brazil
Annapolis, MD; April 10, 2017--In a recent test of Asian tiger mosquitoes collected in Brazil, researchers found fragments of Zika virus RNA, raising concerns that it may be carried by species other than Zika's known primary vector, the yellow fever mosquito.
