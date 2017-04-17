Traces of Zika Found in Asian tiger m...

Traces of Zika Found in Asian tiger mosquito in Brazil

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 14 Read more: EurekAlert!

Annapolis, MD; April 10, 2017--In a recent test of Asian tiger mosquitoes collected in Brazil, researchers found fragments of Zika virus RNA, raising concerns that it may be carried by species other than Zika's known primary vector, the yellow fever mosquito.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Annapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
crime in edgewater md???? (Sep '08) Apr 15 hana 28
CAMP LETTS, safe or not????? (Jun '09) Mar 27 Laa1434 32
News Maryland House votes to remove governor from de... Mar '17 noobieR 1
Rohanna Dance Productions Mar '17 Curious dance mom 2
Help!! Need a doc! Mar '17 LimaLimaAlphaMike... 1
News Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio... Feb '17 DR X 12
Grace and U Jan '17 Good Shoes 1
See all Annapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Annapolis Forum Now

Annapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Annapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Annapolis, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,925 • Total comments across all topics: 280,377,554

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC