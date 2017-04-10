Three displaced in Annapolis home fir...

Three displaced in Annapolis home fire Monday

23 hrs ago

A spokesman with the Annapolis Fire Department says crews were called to the unity block of North Homeland Ave at 7 a.m. Monday. Called for an appliance fire, the crews found heavy smoke and the fire extending in the home when they arrived.

