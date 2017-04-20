Spring breaks next year will shrink t...

Spring breaks next year will shrink to comply with Hogan Labor Day order

Several school systems in the state have shortened their 2018 spring breaks to comply with Gov. Larry Hogan 's executive order mandating that the school year start after Labor Day and end by June 15. In Anne Arundel County, education administrators had to rework 10 days on the calendar for the next school year to meet the new requirements. They sliced the number of days built into the schedule for snowday closures from five to three, and added four days to the end of the school year.

