Splendid seafood at Sailor Oyster Bar in Annapolis
Sailor Oyster Bar in Annapolis proudly advertises that it needs only a toaster and a blowtorch to make its food. In fact, there's no kitchen at this terrific tavern that is packing in patrons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Annapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CAMP LETTS, safe or not????? (Jun '09)
|Mar 27
|Laa1434
|32
|Maryland House votes to remove governor from de...
|Mar 11
|noobieR
|1
|Rohanna Dance Productions
|Mar 10
|Curious dance mom
|2
|Help!! Need a doc!
|Mar 7
|LimaLimaAlphaMike...
|1
|Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio...
|Feb '17
|DR X
|12
|Grace and U
|Jan '17
|Good Shoes
|1
|loan application available to all that need fin... (Dec '12)
|Aug '16
|spotcred
|4
Find what you want!
Search Annapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC