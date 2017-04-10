Some bed bugs show early signs of res...

Some bed bugs show early signs of resistance to 2 common insecticides

Annapolis, MD; April 7, 2017--Pest management professionals battling the ongoing resurgence of bed bugs are wise to employ a well-rounded set of measures that reduces reliance on chemical control, as new research shows the early signs of resistance developing among bed bugs to two commonly used insecticides. In a study to be published next week in the Entomological Society of America's Journal of Economic Entomology , researchers at Purdue University found significantly reduced susceptibility to chlorfenapyr among three out of 10 bed bug populations collected in the field, and they found reduced susceptibility to bifenthrin among five of the populations.

