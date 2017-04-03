Rich Pharmaceuticals announces Industry Veteran to Join CannCodex
In his capacity on the Advisory Board, Justin Braune will add significant value to the Company's planned CannCodex subsidiary with his deep industry experience and extensive contacts. He will be directly involved in the development of CannCodex to guide its development which is expected to be one of the most sought out databases within the industry.
Annapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CAMP LETTS, safe or not????? (Jun '09)
|Mar 27
|Laa1434
|32
|Maryland House votes to remove governor from de...
|Mar 11
|noobieR
|1
|Rohanna Dance Productions
|Mar 10
|Curious dance mom
|2
|Help!! Need a doc!
|Mar 7
|LimaLimaAlphaMike...
|1
|Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio...
|Feb '17
|DR X
|12
|Grace and U
|Jan '17
|Good Shoes
|1
|loan application available to all that need fin... (Dec '12)
|Aug '16
|spotcred
|4
