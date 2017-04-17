Police: Annapolis home had nearly $175K worth of drugs, 2 arrested
According to police, the following evidence was recovered during a search of an Annapolis residence on April 14: 5,232.7 grams of high grade marijuana, 526 grams of cocaine, 79.9 grams of Ketamine, 2 blotter sheets containing 1,800 dosage units of suspected LSD, 6 mason jars of hash oil and 68 grams of oil on paper, 16 glass vials containing liquid Ketamine, 1.6 grams of heroin.
