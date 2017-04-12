Orbis, RSI combine in government and commercial info management push
Business intelligence platform maker Orbis Technologies has merged with content management provider RSI Content Solutions to create a new Annapolis, Md.-based company with footprints in government and commercial markets worldwide. The combined enterprise content and information management provider will operate as Orbis Technologies with almost 300 customers in 50 cities across four continents.
