Oldest remains of insects from bed bug genus found in Oregon
Annapolis, MD; March 28, 2017--A cave in southern Oregon that is the site of some the oldest preserved evidence of human activity in North America was also once home to not-too-distant cousins of the common bed bug. In research to be published next week in the Entomological Society of America's Journal of Medical Entomology , a pair of archaeologists describe remains found in caves near Paisley, Oregon, that represent the oldest specimens of insects from the genus Cimex ever found, ranging between 5,100 and 11,000 years old.
