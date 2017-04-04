Noah Bendix-Balgley Joins the Annapolis Symphony for Masterworks Concert, 5/5-6

The Berlin Philharmonic's 1st Concertmaster, Noah Bendix-Balgley joins the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra for their Masterworks concert, "Myths, Tzars and Musical Giants," at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts on Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6, 2017 at 8pm. Music Director Jos-Luis Novo will conduct the orchestra and Mr. Bendix-Balgley in Johannes Brahms' Concerto for Violin.

