new Anne Arundel Co. to fight opioid crisis with - Safe Stations'

Anne Arundel County and the City of Annapolis are trying a different strategy to fight Maryland's opioid crisis: the "Safe Stations" program. At a Thursday news conference in Brooklyn Park, leaders announced that all police and fire stations in the city and county have been designated "Safe Stations," places where people fighting heroin or opioid addiction can begin the recovery process any time of day.

