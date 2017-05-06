May 6th 2017 is Free Comic Book Day at Third Eye Comics
Third Eye Comics in Annapolis is one of the thousands of comic book shops around the world celebrating the largest event in the comic book industry on Saturday, May 6th: Free Comic Book Day . Each year, thousands of participating stores give over six million comic books to millions of fans to introduce them to the wonders of comics.
