Massie puts CovCath grad in naval academy
Massie puts CovCath grad in naval academy CovCath grad Logan A. Franxman has accepted an appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy. Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2pn0Dbi PARK HILLS - Covington Catholic High School Class of 2017 graduate Logan A. Franxman will attend Rep. Thomas Massie's April 29 U.S. Service Day Academy to thank the congressman.
