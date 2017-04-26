Massie puts CovCath grad in naval aca...

Massie puts CovCath grad in naval academy

Wednesday Apr 26

PARK HILLS - Covington Catholic High School Class of 2017 graduate Logan A. Franxman will attend Rep. Thomas Massie's April 29 U.S. Service Day Academy to thank the congressman.

