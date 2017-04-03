Maryland legislature overrides struggling schools bill veto
Betty Weller, president of the Maryland State Education Association, stands with Maryland Democrats on Thursday, April 6, 2017, in Annapolis, Md., while urging lawmakers to override Republican Gov. Larry Hogan's veto of a Maryland plan for identifying and assisting struggling schools. The Maryland General Assembly overrode the veto later in the day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Annapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CAMP LETTS, safe or not????? (Jun '09)
|Mar 27
|Laa1434
|32
|Maryland House votes to remove governor from de...
|Mar 11
|noobieR
|1
|Rohanna Dance Productions
|Mar '17
|Curious dance mom
|2
|Help!! Need a doc!
|Mar '17
|LimaLimaAlphaMike...
|1
|Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio...
|Feb '17
|DR X
|12
|Grace and U
|Jan '17
|Good Shoes
|1
|loan application available to all that need fin... (Dec '12)
|Aug '16
|spotcred
|4
Find what you want!
Search Annapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC