Lawrence Hogan, GOP Congressman who called for Nixon's removal, dies

Lawrence J. Hogan Sr., the first Republican Congressman to call for President Richard Nixon 's impeachment, died at 88, his son said. Hogan, who died at an Annapolis, Md., hospital after complications from a stroke, was the first GOP member of the House Judiciary Committee to advocate for Nixon's impeachment in 1974.

