Lawrence Hogan, GOP Congressman who called for Nixon's removal, dies
Lawrence J. Hogan Sr., the first Republican Congressman to call for President Richard Nixon 's impeachment, died at 88, his son said. Hogan, who died at an Annapolis, Md., hospital after complications from a stroke, was the first GOP member of the House Judiciary Committee to advocate for Nixon's impeachment in 1974.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.
Add your comments below
Annapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|crime in edgewater md???? (Sep '08)
|Apr 15
|hana
|28
|CAMP LETTS, safe or not????? (Jun '09)
|Mar 27
|Laa1434
|32
|Maryland House votes to remove governor from de...
|Mar '17
|noobieR
|1
|Rohanna Dance Productions
|Mar '17
|Curious dance mom
|2
|Help!! Need a doc!
|Mar '17
|LimaLimaAlphaMike...
|1
|Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio...
|Feb '17
|DR X
|12
|Grace and U
|Jan '17
|Good Shoes
|1
Find what you want!
Search Annapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC