House fly mortality by artificial sweetener: Starvation, not toxicity

Annapolis, MD; March 30, 2017--While recent headlines have noted the potential insecticidal properties of common artificial sweeteners, don't go sprinkling Truvia around your home just yet. A new study on house flies suggests insects likely aren't poisoned by sweeteners--they just die of malnutrition.

