Free Comic Book Day at Third Eye Comics is Announced, 5/6

Third Eye Comics in Annapolis is one of the thousands of comic book shops around the world celebrating the largest event in the comic book industry on Saturday, May 6th: Free Comic Book Day . Each year, thousands of participating stores give over six million comic books to millions of fans to introduce them to the wonders of comics.

