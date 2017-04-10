Ex-Naval Academy instructor admits to lying in sex case
A former U.S. Naval Academy instructor convicted of indecent acts with female midshipmen has pleaded guilty to lying about the case to an administrative board. The Washington Post reports the 47-year-old Thompson was convicted in 2013 of committing indecent acts, fraternization and conduct unbecoming an officer while an instructor at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.
