Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh's budget expected to stay the course

When County Executive Steve Schuh delivers his budget address to the County Council and the public Monday afternoon, he will stick to a familiar script. Though the administration shared few details before the event, he has hewed his policy and programs to fit a five-point plan: reducing taxes and fees, making it easier to live and start a business; strengthening public education; investing in public safety through staff and infrastructure additions; making county government more efficient and customer friendly; and cleaning up Anne Arundel's waterways.

