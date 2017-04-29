Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh's budget expected to stay the course
When County Executive Steve Schuh delivers his budget address to the County Council and the public Monday afternoon, he will stick to a familiar script. Though the administration shared few details before the event, he has hewed his policy and programs to fit a five-point plan: reducing taxes and fees, making it easier to live and start a business; strengthening public education; investing in public safety through staff and infrastructure additions; making county government more efficient and customer friendly; and cleaning up Anne Arundel's waterways.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.
Add your comments below
Annapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|crime in edgewater md???? (Sep '08)
|13 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|29
|CAMP LETTS, safe or not????? (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Laa1434
|32
|Maryland House votes to remove governor from de...
|Mar '17
|noobieR
|1
|Rohanna Dance Productions
|Mar '17
|Curious dance mom
|2
|Help!! Need a doc!
|Mar '17
|LimaLimaAlphaMike...
|1
|Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio...
|Feb '17
|DR X
|12
|Grace and U
|Jan '17
|Good Shoes
|1
Find what you want!
Search Annapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC