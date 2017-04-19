Annapolis woman pleads guilty to embe...

Annapolis woman pleads guilty to embezzling nearly $43K in PAC funds

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

State Prosecutor Emmet C. Davitt, pictured here in this file photo, announced Wednesday that an Annapolis woman was sentenced to two years of supervised probation and 200 community service after she pleaded guilty to embezzling $42,650 in campaign funds. State Prosecutor Emmet C. Davitt, pictured here in this file photo, announced Wednesday that an Annapolis woman was sentenced to two years of supervised probation and 200 community service after she pleaded guilty to embezzling $42,650 in campaign funds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Annapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
crime in edgewater md???? (Sep '08) Apr 15 hana 28
CAMP LETTS, safe or not????? (Jun '09) Mar 27 Laa1434 32
News Maryland House votes to remove governor from de... Mar '17 noobieR 1
Rohanna Dance Productions Mar '17 Curious dance mom 2
Help!! Need a doc! Mar '17 LimaLimaAlphaMike... 1
News Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio... Feb '17 DR X 12
Grace and U Jan '17 Good Shoes 1
See all Annapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Annapolis Forum Now

Annapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Annapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Annapolis, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,612 • Total comments across all topics: 280,409,356

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC