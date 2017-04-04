Annapolis traffic backup caused by co...

Annapolis traffic backup caused by county 'mistake' on maintenance work

A lane closure on Bay Ridge Road Tuesday morning that caused significant traffic backups in Annapolis was caused by a "miscommunication" during maintenance work. Matt Diehl, Anne Arundel County Public Works spokesman, said one lane was wrongly closed as work crews performed maintenance on storm drain inlets in the area.

