Annapolis Symphony Presents Annual Champagne Sunday, 4/23

The Friends of the Annapolis Symphony will hold its annual Champagne Sunday at the William Paca House and Gardens on Sunday, April 23, 2017 at 4pm. The public is invited to welcome spring with champagne and hors d'oeuvres and enjoy the lovely historic Paca House and Garden tours.

