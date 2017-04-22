Annapolis police partners with Papa John's for scholarship program
The Annapolis Police Department will award two $1,000 scholarships to college in a new partnership with Papa John's Pizza. Anyone who orders from the Papa John's Pizza locations at 2029 West Street and 115 Hillsmere Drive and uses the code "APDSCHOLAR40" will receive 30 percent off regular menu prices, with 10 percent of the total going toward the scholarship fund.
