American Revolutionary War museum set to open next week

After nearly two decades of planning, a museum that tells the dramatic story of the founding of the United States will open in Philadelphia on April 19. That's the anniversary of the first shots fired at the battles of Lexington and Concord in 1775 that ignited the war. The 118,000-square-foot Museum of the American Revolution tells the story using interactive exhibits, theater presentations and large-scale replicas, in addition to original artifacts -and the occasional whiff of gunpowder.

