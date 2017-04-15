After resident asked to stop filming council meeting, county clarifies rules
But when a county resident tried to film video of a recent meeting using her cellphone, she was asked to stop. A county spokesman said the request, which was an apparent violation of the council's rules of procedure, will not happen again.
Annapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|crime in edgewater md???? (Sep '08)
|Apr 15
|hana
|28
|CAMP LETTS, safe or not????? (Jun '09)
|Mar 27
|Laa1434
|32
|Maryland House votes to remove governor from de...
|Mar '17
|noobieR
|1
|Rohanna Dance Productions
|Mar '17
|Curious dance mom
|2
|Help!! Need a doc!
|Mar '17
|LimaLimaAlphaMike...
|1
|Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio...
|Feb '17
|DR X
|12
|Grace and U
|Jan '17
|Good Shoes
|1
