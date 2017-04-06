Abandoned boat in Curtis Creek catches fire
Anne Arundel County Fire fighters responded to the scene at about 10:55 a.m. where they found a partially submerged boat on fire. About 35 fire fighters, including Baltimore City and Annapolis fire boats, contained the blaze.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Annapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CAMP LETTS, safe or not????? (Jun '09)
|Mar 27
|Laa1434
|32
|Maryland House votes to remove governor from de...
|Mar 11
|noobieR
|1
|Rohanna Dance Productions
|Mar 10
|Curious dance mom
|2
|Help!! Need a doc!
|Mar 7
|LimaLimaAlphaMike...
|1
|Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio...
|Feb '17
|DR X
|12
|Grace and U
|Jan '17
|Good Shoes
|1
|loan application available to all that need fin... (Dec '12)
|Aug '16
|spotcred
|4
Find what you want!
Search Annapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC