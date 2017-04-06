Abandoned boat in Curtis Creek catche...

Abandoned boat in Curtis Creek catches fire

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Anne Arundel County Fire fighters responded to the scene at about 10:55 a.m. where they found a partially submerged boat on fire. About 35 fire fighters, including Baltimore City and Annapolis fire boats, contained the blaze.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Annapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
CAMP LETTS, safe or not????? (Jun '09) Mar 27 Laa1434 32
News Maryland House votes to remove governor from de... Mar 11 noobieR 1
Rohanna Dance Productions Mar 10 Curious dance mom 2
Help!! Need a doc! Mar 7 LimaLimaAlphaMike... 1
News Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio... Feb '17 DR X 12
Grace and U Jan '17 Good Shoes 1
loan application available to all that need fin... (Dec '12) Aug '16 spotcred 4
See all Annapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Annapolis Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Anne Arundel County was issued at April 06 at 2:21PM EDT

Annapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Annapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Annapolis, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,296 • Total comments across all topics: 280,097,217

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC