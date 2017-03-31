Woman indicted in fatal 2016 Edgewater hit-and-run
David Allen Decheubel Jr., 19, was killed in a hit and run accident on April 1, 2016 near his home in Edgwater. A county grand jury has indicted an Edgewater woman with driving the car that killed him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Annapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CAMP LETTS, safe or not????? (Jun '09)
|Mar 27
|Laa1434
|32
|Maryland House votes to remove governor from de...
|Mar 11
|noobieR
|1
|Rohanna Dance Productions
|Mar 10
|Curious dance mom
|2
|Help!! Need a doc!
|Mar 7
|LimaLimaAlphaMike...
|1
|Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio...
|Feb '17
|DR X
|12
|Grace and U
|Jan '17
|Good Shoes
|1
|loan application available to all that need fin... (Dec '12)
|Aug '16
|spotcred
|4
Find what you want!
Search Annapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC