Woman indicted in fatal 2016 Edgewater hit-and-run

David Allen Decheubel Jr., 19, was killed in a hit and run accident on April 1, 2016 near his home in Edgwater. A county grand jury has indicted an Edgewater woman with driving the car that killed him.

