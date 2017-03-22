Western Electric power plant slated f...

Western Electric power plant slated for demolition

The long-shuttered and deteriorating Western Electric power plant in the Point Breeze Industrial Park off Broening Highway faces demolition to make way for a parking lot. The public has until April 10 to submit comments.

