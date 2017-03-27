Under pressure, former Sen. Jim Webb declines to be recognized as a...

Former Senator Jim Webb declined Tuesday to accept an award as a distinguished graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, citing pressure from a "small but vociferous group" of female alumni who are angry about past statements he made that women aren't suited for combat and shouldn't attend the academy. Webb, D-Va., was expected to receive a Distinguished Graduate Award along with four other alumni Friday in a ceremony in Annapolis, Maryland.

