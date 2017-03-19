Two experts from Germany restored the organ at St. Anne's Church
Reiner Janke, a voicer, or sound designer, with Freidburger Orgelbrau of Germany, is in the final week of a five week process restoring the pipe organ at St. Anne's Church in Annapolis. Freidburger Orgelbrau originally installed the organ in 1975 and this is the first renovation it has had in 42 years.
